Boeing plane makes hard landing in northwest Russia, no injuries

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 airliner with 96 people onboard made a hard landing in northwestern Russia on Sunday due to a problem with the chassis, emergency officials and aviation authorities said.

Nobody was injured when a UTair aircraft, en route from Moscow, landed at the airport of Usinsk, a town in the Komi Republic some 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from Moscow.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said the hard landing was due to a problem with the chassis. It said all passengers and crew had safely left the aircraft.

Pictures posted on the websites of the regional government and emergency situations ministry showed the airliner lying flat on its belly on a runway covered partly with snow.