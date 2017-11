Brazilian company confirms Russia beef ban, extent still unclear

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have temporarily suspended beef imports from Brazil, although Brazilian authorities had yet to confirm the extent of broader restrictions by Russia.

Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday it would place temporary restrictions on imports of pork and beef products from Brazil starting Dec. 1, after the country discovered the feed additive ractopamine in some shipments.

Minerva said in its statement Brazilian beef will be redirected to other markets, while Russian demand will be met by Minerva units in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday that ractopamine was allowed in some countries but not Russia.

According to company statistics, Russia received 6.6 percent of Minerva’s beef exports in the 12 months to end-September.

While Brazil exports relatively little meat to Russia, it has been gaining market share there, which threatens the domestic industry, said Aedson Pereira, an analyst at consultancy Informa Economics FNP.

“This is a market-affecting decision to protect (Russia‘s) national industry,” Pereira said.

Shares in Brazilian meat companies broadly rose on Tuesday, including those of important exporters to Russia like JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA and BRF SA. Minerva’s shares sank early in the day but rebounded by early afternoon.

Maggi said on Monday that only a few companies were affected by the restrictions, with the rest operating normally, without giving specific figures.

The country will make adjustments to an existing process for preventing shipments with ractopamine being sent to Russia based on the observations of counterparts there, Maggi said.

Brazilian industry association ABPA, which represents pork and poultry producers, said it was concerned by the restrictions and would support the agriculture ministry in quickly clarifying the situation with an aim at resuming exports soon.

The agriculture ministry declined to immediately comment on Tuesday when asked to elaborate.