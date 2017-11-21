Brazil's Minerva says Russia has suspended Brazilian beef imports

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have temporarily suspended beef imports from Brazil, although Brazilian authorities have yet to confirm the extent of broader restrictions by Russia.

Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday that it would place temporary restrictions on imports of pork and beef products from Brazil starting Dec. 1, after the country discovered the feed additive ractopamine in some shipments.

Minerva said in its statement Brazilian beef will be redirected to other markets, while Russian demand will be met by Minerva units in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday that ractopamine was allowed in some countries but not Russia.

According to company statistics, Russia received 6.6 percent of Minerva’s beef exports in the 12 months to end-September.

Maggi said on Monday that only a few companies were affected by the restrictions, with the rest operating normally, without giving specific figures.

The country will make adjustments to an existing process for preventing shipments with ractopamine being sent to Russia based on the observations of counterparts there, Maggi said.

The agriculture ministry declined to immediately comment on Tuesday when asked to elaborate. Industry groups ABPA and Abrafrigo also did not comment.