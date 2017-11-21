Russia ban on Brazil meat exports may soon be reversed: ABPA

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - A temporary ban imposed by Russia on Brazilian beef and pork meat exports may be reversed soon, potentially minimizing the impact on local producers, an industry group and a market analyst told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday it would place temporary restrictions on imports of pork and beef products from Brazil starting Dec. 1, after the feed additive ractopamine was found in some shipments.

ABPA, an entity representing poultry and pork producers in Brazil, said the decision had caused concern, but reiterated its belief that the Brazilian government would be able to act quickly to ensure resumption of shipments.

“The companies affiliated with ABPA respect Russian sanitary laws. The industry is certain about the characteristics of its products and guarantees that pork meat shipments do not utilize ractopamine,” ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday that ractopamine was allowed in some countries but not Russia.

Russia became Brazil’s main pork importer, accounting for about 41 percent of volumes bought through September, according to ABPA data.

The country also imported about 11 percent of Brazil’s beef in terms of volume through October, said beef industry group Abiec.

Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Tuesday that Russian authorities had suspended beef imports from Brazil, although Brazilian authorities had yet to confirm the extent of broader restrictions by Russia.

Minerva said in a statement Brazilian beef will be redirected to other markets, while Russian demand will be met by Minerva units in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Brazil has been gaining market share in Russia, which threatens the domestic industry, said Aedson Pereira, an analyst at consultancy Informa Economics FNP.

“This is a market-affecting decision to protect (Russia‘s) national industry,” Pereira said.

He said Brazilian and Russian authorities are expected to discuss the matter and reach a swift agreement to lift the ban because Russia “still depends on Brazilian meats.”

Shares in Brazilian meat companies rose on Tuesday, including those of important exporters to Russia like JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA and BRF SA, matching a strong performance in the broader Bovespa index in São Paulo. Minerva’s shares sank early in the day but rebounded by early afternoon.

Maggi said on Monday that only a few companies were affected by the restrictions, with the rest operating normally, without giving specific figures.

The country will make adjustments to an existing process for preventing shipments with ractopamine being sent to Russia based on the observations of counterparts there, Maggi said.