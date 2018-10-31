FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 31, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil 2018 pork exports may rise by 20,000 tonnes after Russian ban lifted

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packers may increase overall pork exports in 2018 by 20,000 tonnes to 640,000 tonnes after Russian authorities lifted temporary restrictions on nine local plants, trade group ABPA said on Wednesday.

Ricardo Fantin, ABPA executive director, said in an interview that Brazilian suppliers now await information regarding the demands from the Russian authorities to allow other plants in Brazil to resume exports. “We view the measure as positive even though it only impacted a small number of plants,” he said.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.