Russia offers Brazil fertilizers on good terms: Putin

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin greets the media prior to the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was offering Brazil fertilizers on good terms.

The Russian companies are already doing business in Brazil, one of the largest markets for fertilizers in the world, selling potash and nitrogen for companies who prepare and distribute formulations for farmers.

In September, Russian fertilizer and chemical companies Uralkali and Uralchem agreed with Fertilizantes Heringer SA to become controlling shareholders in the Brazilian firm now under bankruptcy protection.