Kremlin says it would review any UK request to interview poisoning suspects

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it would review any British request to interview the two men London suspects of trying to murder a former spy in strict accordance with Russian law, but said it had not received any such request.

A still image taken from a video footage and released by RT international news channel on September 13, 2018, shows two Russian men with the same names, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as those accused by Britain over the case of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, during an interview at an unidentified location, Russia. RT/Handout via REUTERS TV

Britain has charged the two men, who appeared on Russian TV on Thursday, with attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by spraying a chemical weapon on Skripal’s door in March.

When asked on a conference call if Moscow would agree to let British police question the men in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

“Without doubt if such a request is made it will be looked at by the Russian side in strict accordance with Russian law.”

Peskov underlined that the Kremlin denied any Russian state involvement in the poisoning.