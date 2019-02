FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a business forum Delovaya Rossiya in Moscow, Russia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal from BP CEO Robert Dudley to hold a meeting with heads of British companies working in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov was commenting on Putin’s meeting with Dudley the previous day.

He also said BP has and will always have the support of Russian authorities.