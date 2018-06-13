FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UK PM May will push for enhanced sanctions against Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would push for enhanced sanctions against Russia at a summit of EU leaders later this month.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I will be pressing to ensure that we maintain sanctions against Russia,” May told parliament. “Indeed, I think there are some areas where we should be enhancing that sanctions regime.”

Relations between London and Moscow hit a post-Cold War low earlier this year after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in an English city that Britain blamed on Russia.

Reporting By William James and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper

