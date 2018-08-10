Kremlin backs discussion of idea to raise revenue from metals firms

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees that a proposal to prop up the budget by raising more revenue from metals and mining companies should be discussed, but has not made any decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Proposals seen by Reuters on Thursday were set out in a letter to Putin from Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov.

Russia needs additional budget revenue to meet economic goals set in decrees signed by Putin for his new six-year term. The government has already raised value-added tax, effective from 2019.