FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 24, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top Russian businessmen arrive at government talks on windfall tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The heads of Russia’s top metal and chemical producers arrived at the Moscow headquarters of a business lobbying group on Friday for talks with the government on a possible windfall tax on their firms.

President Vladimir Putin has called for discussion of a proposal by Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov to raise more taxes from metals and mining companies that are earning what some see as windfall profits.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Industry Minister Denis Manturov were also seen arriving at the talks being held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs’s building, a Reuters witness said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.