FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 22, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian ministries reject proposed windfall tax on metals and mining firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUBINKA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian government ministries have agreed that a proposed windfall tax on metals, mining and chemical companies was inappropriate, Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

“With colleagues from other ministries, we reached a common position that as of today it’s inappropriate,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a military forum outside Moscow.

The proposal, put forward by Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov this month, listed Evraz (EVRE.L), NLMK (NLMK.MM), Nornickel (GMKN.MM), Severstal (CHMF.MM), MMK (MAGN.MM), Mechel (MTLR.MM), Alrosa (ALRS.MM), Polyus (PLZL.MM), Phosagro (PHOR.MM) and Acron (AKRN.MM) as among the targeted companies.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.