Putin backs Russia's budget rule and inflation targeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia should maintain its responsible fiscal policy, including the budget rule and inflation targeting, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a federal budget meeting.
“Going forward it is important to preserve responsible fiscal policy, including the budget rule and inflation targeting, in order to clearly balance and build up resilience in the whole public finance system,” he said.
