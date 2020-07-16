Putin backs Russia's budget rule and inflation targeting

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on national projects via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia July 13, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia should maintain its responsible fiscal policy, including the budget rule and inflation targeting, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a federal budget meeting.

“Going forward it is important to preserve responsible fiscal policy, including the budget rule and inflation targeting, in order to clearly balance and build up resilience in the whole public finance system,” he said.