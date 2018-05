MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry expects the budget for 2018 to run a surplus, not a deficit, for the first time since 2011 thanks to rising oil prices, a draft law on the budget showed late on Thursday.

A general view shows the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

It said the budget is expected to run a surplus of 440.6 billion rubles ($7.15 billion), or 0.45 percent of the gross domestic product.