Moscow court extends house arrest of U.S. investor to July 14

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russia ruled on Friday to extend to July 14 the house arrest of U.S. investor Michael Calvey.

Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group, was released on Thursday after two months in jail in a fraud case that has rattled the business community.

Calvey was detained in February pending a trial on embezzlement charges that he denies and that he says are being used to pressure him in a corporate dispute over control of a Russian bank.