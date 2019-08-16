Putin-Macron held talks before Russian bank's French executive released from custody

Executive at Baring Vostok private equity group Phillipe Delpal, who was detained on suspicion of embezzlement, looks out of a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court’s decision to release Baring Vostok executive Phillipe Delpal from custody and put him under house arrest followed talks between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Delpal, a French national, was ordered to be released from custody and placed under house arrest by a Moscow court on Thursday.

Delpal was one of several executives at private equity group Baring Vostok, including U.S. citizen Michael Calvey, who were detained in February on suspicion of embezzlement.

Putin will visit France later this month.