Russian prosecutors accuse U.S. founder of Baring Vostok of embezzlement

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors in court on Friday accused the U.S. founder of Baring Vostok private equity group and other detainees of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($37.5 million).

Michael Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was detained in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of fraud, the spokeswoman for Moscow’s Basmanny court had said earlier on Friday.

At Friday’s court hearing, prosecutors accused Baring Vostok executives of persuading the shareholders of Vostochny Bank to approve a share deal at an unrealistic price.