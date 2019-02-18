Ex-finance minister Kudrin says detention of top U.S. investor is 'emergency' for Russian economy

FILE PHOTO: Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who was detained on suspicion of fraud, sits inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The detention in Russia of Baring Vostok’s U.S. founder Michael Calvey is an emergency for the Russian economy, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, now head of the Audit Chamber, said on Monday.

“I find this particular situation (to be) an emergency for the economy,” Kudrin tweeted. He said Calvey’s detention shows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order not to jail people accused of economic crimes was being ignored.

Calvey, a senior partner at Baring Vostok and among Russia’s most prominent foreign investors, was detained on Thursday along with other executives after investigators accused them of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($37.76 million).