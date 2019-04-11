World News
April 11, 2019 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian suspect in Baring Vostok fraud case admits guilt: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian banker accused of fraud along with executives from the Baring Vostok private equity fund, has admitted his guilt, Interfax news agency reported, citing a judge reading from investigators’ case files at a hearing in Moscow on Thursday.

The court released Kordichev from pre-trial detention and put him under house arrest. He is a former chairman of Vostochny bank, which is co-owned by Baring Vostok.

Also on Thursday, the court granted house arrest to Baring Vostok founder Michael Calvey. A U.S. citizen, Calvey denies embezzlement charges and says they are being used to pressure him in a corporate dispute over control of Vostochny bank.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below