Russian investigators ask court to extend house arrest of U.S. investor

U.S. investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who was detained on suspicion of fraud, leaves the court after his hearing in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee has asked Moscow’s Basmanny district court to extend the house arrest of U.S. investor Michael Calvey until July 14, the court said in a statement on Thursday.

The court released Calvey earlier on Thursday after two months in jail and placed him under house arrest until Saturday, softening his treatment in a fraud case that has rattled investors.

Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group, was detained in February pending a trial on embezzlement charges that he denies and that he says are being used to pressure him in a corporate dispute over the control of a Russian bank.