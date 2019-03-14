Russian businessmen tell Putin they're concerned by pressure on business

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Week of Russian Business, an event organised by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A group of leading Russian businessmen expressed concerns to President Vladimir Putin about pressure on business in Russia when they met on Thursday after an economic forum, the CEO of Russian lender VTB said on Thursday.

Andrey Kostin, who was at the meeting, made the comment when he was asked whether the detention in Moscow of U.S. investor Michael Calvey was raised at the meeting.

Last month’s detention of Calvey, a founder of Baring Vostok Capital Partners, on charges which he denies, has rattled foreign investors.