Russia's RDIF chief offers to vouch for detained U.S. Baring Vostok founder

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund offered on Friday to personally vouch for Michael Calvey, the founder of Baring Vostok private equity group who has been detained with several others and accused of embezzlement.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the RDIF fund, said he did not know the accusations against Calvey, but called him and his team highly professional and committed to ethical standards.

Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was detained in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of fraud, the spokeswoman for Moscow’s Basmanny court had said earlier on Friday.