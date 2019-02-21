Russia denying U.S. diplomats access to detained investor: embassy

Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who was detained on suspicion of fraud, reacts inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that Russia had failed to grant its diplomats access to detained U.S. national Michael Calvey a week after the founder of Baring Vostok private equity group was detained in Moscow.

The U.S. embassy said in a statement it had asked multiple times to visit Calvey in custody but had not received permission, which it said flouted consular rules between the two countries.

“We insist on access now,” it said.