Russia detained U.S. founder of Baring Vostok over bank dispute: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Private equity group Baring Vostok said on Friday its founder Michael Calvey and three other employees had been detained in Moscow because of a dispute over Vostochny Bank, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Baring Vostok holds a controlling 52.5 percent stake in Vostochny Bank.

Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was detained in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of fraud, the spokeswoman for Moscow’s Basmanny court Yunona Tsaryova told Reuters earlier on Friday.