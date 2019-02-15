World News
February 15, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia detained U.S. founder of Baring Vostok over bank dispute: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Private equity group Baring Vostok said on Friday its founder Michael Calvey and three other employees had been detained in Moscow because of a dispute over Vostochny Bank, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Baring Vostok holds a controlling 52.5 percent stake in Vostochny Bank.

Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was detained in Moscow on Thursday on suspicion of fraud, the spokeswoman for Moscow’s Basmanny court Yunona Tsaryova told Reuters earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Katya Golubkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair

