Executive at Baring Vostok private equity group Phillipe Delpal, who was detained on suspicion of embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday ordered Baring Vostok executive Phillipe Delpal, a French national, to be held in custody for one month and 30 days after he was detained on suspicion of embezzlement.

Delpal was one of several executives at private equity group Baring Vostok including Michael Calvey, a U.S. citizen, who were detained on Thursday.