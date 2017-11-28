As West frowns on Putin, young Russians learn the military way

STAVROPOL, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin may be criticized by the West for the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but at home his public approval ratings have been boosted.

Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

The operation to seize the peninsula, hailed by Russian nationalists as “The Crimean Spring”, led to an upsurge in what is called “military and patriotic education” of Russian youths.

In the southern region of Stavropol, interest has been revived in the Cossacks, a warrior class in tsarist times, and in the history of tsarist and modern wars which Moscow fought in the North Caucasus region.

The Cossacks, who were portrayed as peaceful ploughmen in quiet times, were swift to repel attacks from nearby regions, such as Chechnya and Dagestan, or join Moscow’s military campaigns elsewhere.

“Tomorrow begins today,” reads the motto of a cadet school in Stavropol that was named after Alexei Yermolov, a 19th century Russian general who conquered the Caucasus for the Russian empire.

A member of the military-patriotic club "Patriot" from the Crimean city of Evpatoria, who are on a visit to the base of military-patriotic club "Russian Knights", sleeps on a bed of straw in the early morning, in the village of Sengileyevskoye, in Stavropol region, Russia, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Most cadets come from families of active Russian soldiers or officers from other security forces. About 40 percent of school leavers join the military or law enforcement agencies.

Many instructors spent years in “hot spots” or conflict zones.

A group of teenagers from the “Patriot” club in Crimea visited the school’s field camp, named “Russian Knights”, over the summer. Up to 600 boys and girls train there each summer.

This camp trains more than 1,500 teenagers a year.

Physical exercises go hand-in-hand with weapons training, marksmanship tests, car driving and even parachuting.