FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to discuss capital controls for times of crisis: deputy minister
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 9:27 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Russia to discuss capital controls for times of crisis: deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government plans to discuss a mechanism to introduce capital controls in the event of a severe crisis, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told an investment forum on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

He said the government wanted to discuss the precise criteria and conditions that would be needed to trigger such controls so that they could be brought in swiftly if necessary and so that investors knew exactly where they stood.

He said he did not want to disclose possible criteria for such controls yet, but said such controls would only be brought in the event of “really critical situations.”

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.