Russia sees jump in cyber theft from bank accounts: central bank

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank last year recorded an increase in online theft that saw 6.4 billion roubles ($100.37 million) stolen from private and corporate bank accounts, a bank report published on Wednesday showed.

The central bank said it had recorded more than half a million unauthorized operations across bank accounts in the country last year, the report said.

The bank did not provide statistics from 2018 that could have shown how significant the increase in cyber theft was last year.