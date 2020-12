FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist enters a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is set to contract by around 4% in 2020 and grow between 3% and 4% in 2021, the central bank said on Monday.