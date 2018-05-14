Russian central bank sees second quarter GDP growth at 1-1.4 percent, year-on-year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian central bank said on Monday it saw gross domestic product in the second quarter expanding by 1-1.4 percent, year-on-year, due to a high base effect in 2017.

The central bank also lowered its GDP forecast for the first quarter to 1.3-1.5 percent due to lower economic activity. The central bank also said it didn’t take into account new U.S. sanctions against a number of Russian companies.

The central bank said that it saw industrial output at 1.3-1.8 percent in April in year-on-year terms.