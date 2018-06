ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday some government measures may lead to short-term spikes in inflation, but added the moves were necessary and would not speed up inflation in the longer term.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina gives an interview to Reuters in Moscow, Russia May 31, 2018. Picture taken May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“Inflation will return back to 4 percent,” Nabiullina said.