May 30, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia central bank says inflationary expectations up in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian households’ expectations for inflation rose in May back to levels seen in March, as the rouble turned more volatile and fuel prices rose, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The rouble declined in April following a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russian interests.

The central bank said in a regular monthly report that room for a decline in inflationary expectations would be limited by higher fuel prices in the coming months.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet

