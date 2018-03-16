Russia central bank says may switch to neutral monetary policy by year-end

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it could switch to a neutral monetary policy by the end of the year, sending a signal that it may cut rates quicker than expected.

A view shows the Russia's Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The central bank, which is widely expected to trim its key rate from 7.5 percent at a board meeting next Friday, said inflationary risks have declined as annual inflation slowed to an all-time low of 2.18 percent in February.

In a regular report on market trends, the central bank also warned that so-called “trade wars” pose risks to global economic growth and the stability of financial markets.