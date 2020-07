MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday she felt there was room for a further rate cut based on the inflation data that had come in for June and July.

Last month the central bank slashed its key rate to a historic low of 4.50% and said it could consider further cuts amid waning inflationary risks and a shrinking economy.

The next rate-setting meeting is due on July 24.