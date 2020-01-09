Russia raises dollar share in FX reserves, cuts back on yuan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank slightly cut the share of Chinese yuans and increased the share of U.S. dollars in its international reserves in the second quarter of 2019, it said on Thursday.

Russia had 24.2% of its foreign currency assets in dollars as of June 30, 2019, up from 23.6% as of late March 2019.

The share of yuans slipped to 13.2% as of late June from 14.2% in late March, the central bank’s data showed. The share of euros in the reserves rose to 30.6% from 30.3%.

Russia discloses the structure of its foreign currency reserves with a six-month lag.