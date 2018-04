MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank will provide Rost Bank and Trust Bank with a combined 1.1 trillion rubles ($19.17 billion), Central Bank Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Deputy Central Bank Governor Vasily Pozdyshev reacts during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, September 20, 2016. Picture taken September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He added that the banks’ problematic assets could be united under Trust Bank.