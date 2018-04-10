Russian central bank says no measures planned to cap ruble moves: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank does not plan to introduce any measures to reduce volatility of the ruble exchange rate, the bank’s First Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - A woman holds new 200 and 2,000 rouble banknotes in a bank in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Shvetsov said the situation with the ruble was “adequate”.

On Tuesday, the Russian ruble plummeted to its weakest level since late 2016, battered by a massive sell-off across Russian markets after a new set of U.S. sanctions against Russia.