Russian central bank says no measures planned to cap ruble moves: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank does not plan to introduce any measures to reduce volatility of the ruble exchange rate, the bank’s First Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported.
Shvetsov said the situation with the ruble was “adequate”.
On Tuesday, the Russian ruble plummeted to its weakest level since late 2016, battered by a massive sell-off across Russian markets after a new set of U.S. sanctions against Russia.
