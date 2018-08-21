Russia to sign military cooperation accord with Central Africa Republic: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the Central African Republic will sign an agreement on military cooperation on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Moscow, Russia July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia this year delivered light arms to the Central African Republic’s security forces and said it deployed 175 military and civilian instructors to train them.

Three Russian reporters were killed last month in the Central African Republic while investigating Russian mercenaries reportedly active in the country.