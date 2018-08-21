FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 21, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia to sign military cooperation accord with Central Africa Republic: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the Central African Republic will sign an agreement on military cooperation on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Moscow, Russia July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia this year delivered light arms to the Central African Republic’s security forces and said it deployed 175 military and civilian instructors to train them.

Three Russian reporters were killed last month in the Central African Republic while investigating Russian mercenaries reportedly active in the country.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.