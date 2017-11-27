Kremlin says head of Chechnya to remain despite talk of quitting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ramzan Kadyrov, the outspoken leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, would remain in his post despite comments he made about the possibility of standing down.

Kadyrov, 41, said in a state interview broadcast late on Sunday that it was “his dream” to one day leave office and that, if asked, he could suggest several candidates capable of taking over his role.

“Ramzan continues to remain the current head of the republic,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on a conference call when asked about Kadyrov’s statement.