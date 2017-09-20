Russian Deputy PM: China's CEFC in talks to buy into Russia's En+ - RIA

(Reuters) - China’s CEFC has been in talks to buy a stake in Russia’s En+, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich smiles during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

China’s conglomerate CEFC was considering investing in En+ as part of the aluminum-to-power conglomerate’s planned IPO, industry sources had told Reuters previously.

Dvorkovich also said that China would start receiving 30 million tonnes of oil via the Skovorodino-Mohe pipeline from 2019.