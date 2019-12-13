Russia eyes temporary import curbs on Chinese citrus fruit

FILE PHOTO: Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping stand in the background during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/How Hwee Yong/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog may put temporary restrictions on imports of citrus fruit and potatoes from China after finding pests in several supplies, it said on Friday.

Rosselkhoznadzor did not identify the type of pests discovered and said it would hold talks with China soon.

“Rosselkhoznadzor is not a supporter of the introduction of harsh measures. We assume the situation will be resolved in due course,” it added.

China supplied 151,200 tonnes of citrus and 38,600 tonnes of potato to Russia in January-November, according to the Russian service.