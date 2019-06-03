Russia, China to announce joint yuan fund to invest in Russia: RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund plans to announce a new yuan-denominated joint fund with China this week that will invest in Russia, RDIF’s head Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.
He said the announcement would be made at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 6-8, an event chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The forum will be attended this year by China’s President Xi Jinping.
