Gazprom in talks with China on extra gas supplies: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom is in talks with China about additional gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, Interfax news agency cited Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller as saying on Thursday.

Interfax cited him as saying that the existing contract was for 38 billion cubic meters per year and that the two sides were discussing the possibility of increasing that by between 5 and 10 billion cubic meters.

Miller was quoted as saying that Gazprom would cover any extra demand using its own resources.

Deliveries of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline are due to begin at the end of December in 2019, but the project is only expected to reach full capacity in 2025.