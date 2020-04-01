Russia's Gazprom says resumes gas supply to China after maintenance

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it has restarted natural gas deliveries to China following the completion of regular maintenance at the Power of Siberia pipeline.

The pipeline had been shut since mid-March. Gazprom and China’s CNPC agreed that the pipeline would undergo a maintenance check-up twice a year, every spring and autumn.

The pipeline was launched in December. According to the plan, it would pump 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas this year, reaching its annual peak of 38 bcm by 2025.