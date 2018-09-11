FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 11, 2018 / 1:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia-China to invest in hi-tech development

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and China’s Tus-Holdings on Tuesday announced joint investment plans focusing on developing technology, which would see $1.28 bln invested in the Russian Tushino Project Technology Park.

RCIF said in a statement that the two groups were considering building a Sino-Russian high-tech innovation park with more than $100 mln investment and had launched a Russia-China venture fund with capital of $100 mln.

“Together with partners from China, we will be able to achieve breakthroughs in the area of advanced technologies and facilitate their early implementation,” said Kirill Dmitriev, Co-CEO of RCIF.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.