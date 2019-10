FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is helping China to build a missile attack warning system, something which only Russia itself and the United States possess at the moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“This is a serious thing that will drastically increase the defense capabilities of the People’s Republic of China,” he told an international politics conference in the Russian resort town of Sochi.