Russia's Rosneft says clinches oil supply deal with China's CEFC
November 20, 2017 / 7:14 AM / in an hour

Russia's Rosneft says clinches oil supply deal with China's CEFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Monday it had signed a deal with CEFC China Energy Company Ltd on oil supplies, further strengthening its foothold in the world’s largest energy consumer.

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Rosneft said it would supply up to 60.8 million tonnes of oil in total in the next five years starting from Jan. 1, 2018. The price of the oil deliveries is defined according to a formula which is pegged to prices on the global market.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
