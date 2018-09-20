FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 20, 2018 / 2:56 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Strong China demand pushes Russian ESPO crude oil premiums to four-year high: sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian ESPO Blend crude hit their highest in more than four years, buoyed by a jump in Chinese demand for crude, multiple trade sources said on Thursday.

Producers Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft have sold three cargoes loading in the first week of November at premiums of $5 to $6 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the sources said, up to $2 higher than deals in the previous month.

The premiums are the highest since 2014, Reuters data showed.

China’s crude demand is usually strong ahead of the peak winter season while some Chinese independent refiners are snapping up cargoes so that they can use up their crude import quotas by the end of the year, the sources said.

Reporting by Olga Yagova in MOSCOW, Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.