Strong China demand pushes Russian ESPO crude oil premiums to four-year high: sources

SINGAPORE/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian ESPO Blend crude hit their highest in more than four years, buoyed by a jump in Chinese demand for crude, multiple trade sources said on Thursday.

Producers Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft have sold three cargoes loading in the first week of November at premiums of $5 to $6 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the sources said, up to $2 higher than deals in the previous month.

The premiums are the highest since 2014, Reuters data showed.

China’s crude demand is usually strong ahead of the peak winter season while some Chinese independent refiners are snapping up cargoes so that they can use up their crude import quotas by the end of the year, the sources said.