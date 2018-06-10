Rosatom deal to build China power units worth $3.6 billion: China National Nuclear

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd said on Sunday that two deals signed with Russian state nuclear company Rosatom for the construction of four nuclear power units in China were worth a combined $3.62 billion.

Rosatom said on Friday it would construct two units each at the Xudabao and Tianwan nuclear plants.

All four units will feature Russia’s latest Gen3+ VVER-1200 reactors. The reactors and all other necessary equipment will be developed and supplied by Russia. Rosatom did not provide an estimate of the cost.

China National Nuclear Power said in a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange that the framework contracts will go into effect after approval from both Chinese and Russian authorities.

The four units were expected to be equipped with China-made nuclear steam turbine generators, it said.